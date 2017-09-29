Gleneagles tournament one of four new events on European Tour schedule

Four new events, including the European Team Championships at Gleneagles, are included on the 2018 European Tour schedule, which was released today.

Belgium, Oman and the Philippines will host the other new tournaments, which are part of a schedule that will see next year’s Race to Dubai visit 30 different countries.

One event missing from the roster is the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play after a three-year contract expired this season.

It was held at Murcar Links then Archerfield Links for the first two years before moving to Germany for its final staging.

The European Team Championships, a mixed gender event that is part of a multi-sports event being staged jointly by Glasgow and Berlin, will be held on 8-12 August - the same week as the US PGA Championship, the season’s final major.

The Perthshire event is one of four Scottish stops on the 2018 schedule, the first being the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Gullane on 12-15 July.

Carnoustie stages the Open Championship the following week before also hosting the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship along with Kingsbarns and St Andrews on 4-7 October.

Thomas Pieters will host the new event in Belgium in May while the Philippines Golf Championship takes place in March.

The NBO Oman Classic has been introduced as part of the ‘Middle East Swing’ being given a shake up.

It will now consist of two parts - the first seeing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic being staged back-to-back with the event in Oman then coming before the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The Golf Sixes, which was staged for the first time this year, has been included again, though it is one of eight events that don’t have venues confirmed.

They also include the British Masters, which, due to the Ryder Cup, reverts to the slot after the Dunhill Links Championship.

“We are delighted to be able to announce three new events as part of the 2018 European Tour schedule, providing vital playing opportunities for our members,” said Keith Waters, the European Tour’s chief operating officer.

“It also combines diversity, visiting 30 different countries on the Race to Dubai, and innovation, through varied formats such as the new Belgian Knockout and GolfSixes alongside more traditional strokeplay events, including the eight Rolex Series tournaments.”