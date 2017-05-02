Gillian Kirkwood to succeed Diane Bailey as LGU president

Gillian Kirkwood, one of the most experienced administrators in Scottish sport, has been tasked with leading the Ladies’ Golf Union in the early stages of its merger with the R&A.

It follows the Edinburgh University graduate, who has held a variety of posts at club, county and country level, being confirmed as Diane Bailey’s successor as the LGU president. The merger of the LGU and the R&A took effect earlier this year, and, building on the foundations laid by Bailey and R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, Kirkwood will work with the St Andrews-based organisation to support its work in women’s and girls’ golf.

“It is a great honour to be offered the role of president and I am delighted to accept the invitation to represent the organisation and support its work in growing and developing women’s golf in countries around the world,” said Kirkwood, pictured, whose roles over the years have included vice-chair and chair of the SLGA and LGU. “Women’s golf has made good progress and I look forward to encouraging more women and girls to participate in golf more regularly and become members of clubs.”