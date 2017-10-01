Gallacher and Warren happy with British Masters display

Stephen Gallacher and Marc Warren will join Richie Ramsay in heading into the Dunhill Links in good fettle after the trio secured top-15 finishes in the British Masters.

After digging deep in Friday’s second round to make it to the weekend, Gallacher was delighted to secure a share of 15th position on 10-under-par following a brace of 66s. “I was struggling to make the cut, but it’s all worth it now after a strong weekend,” he said. His closing round, which took almost exactly two hours longer to complete than getting round in two hours and 47 minutes on his own in the first group on Saturday, included an eagle at the sixth courtesy of a 6-iron to eight feet. “Like buses,” he said of that having been his fourth eagle of the event.

It was an admirable effort from Gallacher given that he’d ended up on a drip the previous week after suffering from chronic sinusitis, forcing him to withdraw from the Portugal Masters before the second round. “I’m absolutely shattered,” he admitted.

As a consequence, the former winner will be taking it easy in the build-up to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. “I’ll probably not play any practice rounds next week,” said the 42-year-old, who only finished a course of anti-biotics on Saturday.

Maintaining his recent improved form, Warren also finished on 10-under. He, too, eagled the sixth, holing his only putt of any real length all week in a closing 68.

“I played really solidly again,” said the 34-year-old after taking another step towards retaining his card as he moved up 13 spots to 87th in the Race to Dubai. “I’m doing a lot of things really well at the moment and, technically, my swing is getting better all the time.”

This effort was fuelled by Lucozade. “It was giving me a wee bit artificial energy that I needed this week,” said Warren, smiling.

Scott Jamieson (68) finished joint 31st on seven-under, two ahead of David Drysdale after his closing 67. Duncan Stewart, the other Scot to make the cut, had a 72 for three-under.