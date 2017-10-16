Fog hits start of PGA as Scottish duo go low in Kuwait City

The sun may have shone on the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles but Mother Nature clearly has something against the M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship when it is being staged at the Perthshire venue.

Continuing what has become a theme for the Tartan Tour’s flagship event, the first round in this year’s tournament had barely got underway on the King’s Course before play was suspended due to fog then eventually abandoned for the day around 2pm.

With the scores standing (they were scrapped when bad weather hit the Evian Masters, a women’s major, last month) the action is scheduled to resume at 8.30am today, although that will be in the hands of Mother Nature as Storm Ophelia sweeps across the country.

“We had six groups on the course this morning when the suspension was called and the fog just didn’t lift all day,” said PGA in Scotland secretary Shona Malcolm. “The field will be in position at 8.30am tomorrow, weather permitting, and we’ll aim to get round one progressed to completion, with the second round slipping until Wednesday.”

Elsewhere, Daniel Hendry and Robert MacIntyre both made promising starts in the latest MENA Tour event, the Sahara Kuwait Championship, by carding 64 and 65 respectively at Sahara Golf & Country Club in Kuwait City.

On a day when Swede Henric Sturehed set the pace with a seven-under 63, Hendry covered the front nine in 29 thanks to six birdies while MacIntyre collected seven birdies. The latter closed with a course-record 64 to finish third on his pro debut in Jordan recently.