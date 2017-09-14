First day of Evian Championship wiped out by rain

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew – in the first match out – had played eight holes in three over par when the first day of the Evian Championship, the fifth and final major of the women’s season, was wiped out by foul weather in France yesterday.

Matthew double-bogeyed the first and dropped another shot at the sixth before heavy rain flooded the course.

Play will start afresh today and it will become a 54-hole event, finishing on Sunday. “We have made the decision to scrap today and start afresh tomorrow,” explained LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “Some players will not like it, but I’ll take the brunt of that. Everything is so wet that we were worried about safety. We will play 18 holes tomorrow and Saturday, then those that make the cut will play Sunday.

“If we kept to 72 holes, then we are looking at not finishing until Monday or Tuesday, and that is not good for anybody.”

World No 1 So Yeon Ryu was joint leader on two under after five when play was stopped. But it was all for nothing and everyone will start again today, weather permitting.