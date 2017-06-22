Exclusive: Gullane to stage 2018 Scottish Opens

Gullane is set to stage both the men’s and women’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open next year, replicating the ground-breaking double-header being staged at Dundonald Links this summer.

While the European Tour refused to be drawn on the matter, it is understood that an announcement likely to be made today will confirm the exciting prospect for the East Lothian venue as it plays host to top players in the men’s and women’s games in the space of just three weeks.

It will be a second visit to Gullane for the men’s event after American Rickie Fowler, helped by a wonder shot at the 72nd hole, claimed what was a popular victory on a composite course on Scotland’s Golf Coast in 2015.

That tournament attracted a star-studded field, including Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker and Justin Rose, and it could even be stronger next year now that the Scottish Open is part of the European Tour’s mega-money Rolex Series.

The Ladies Scottish Open has also seen its status elevated on the back of it becoming co-sanctioned with the LPGA, a three-year deal seeing its prize fund tripled from £428,000 to £1.2m - the biggest on the LET outside the majors.

It means the event at Gullane would attract a much stronger field than it did when the tournament was staged, successfully so, for five years at another East Lothian venue, Archerfield Links, before moving to Dundonald Links in Ayrshire in 2015.

Gullane was selected ahead of the nearby Renaissance Club when it staged a European Tour event for the first time two years ago and didn’t disappoint, proving a hit as a new Scottish Open venue with players and spectators alike.

“The event exceeded our expectations,” admitted Martin Gilbert, Aberdeen Asset Management’s chief executive, at the time. “I must admit that I didn’t expect the course to turn out as good as it did. It was in great condition and the composite course was fantastic, I thought. It was great to have an event like this finishing down in the village and we’d certainly come back here.”

In anticipation of that happening, some changes have since been carried out by leading course architects Mackenzie & Ebert, the same company that has transformed the Ailsa Course at Turnberry into a spectacular test of golf and was also used by Royal Portrush to revamp it for the 2019 Open Championship.

Fowler birdied three of the last four holes as he closed with a 68 for a 12-under-par 268 total, winning by a shot from fellow American Kuchar and Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin. Marc Warren finished as leading Scot in a tie for fourth, a shot further back.