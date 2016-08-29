Ewen Ferguson turns professional at 20

Former British Boys champion Ewen Ferguson will make his professional debut on the Challenge Tour in France this week after leaving the amateur ranks soon after turning 20.

“It’s been my long-term goal to become a professional golfer and it’s really exciting to be making this move,” said Ferguson in announcing his decision today.

“In Bounce Sports, I’ve signed with a great management company, have starts guaranteed and sponsors on board, so it’s a really exciting time for me, my family and everyone connected to Bearsden Golf Club.”

Ferguson won the British Boys’ title at Royal Liverpool in 2013 before helping Great Britain & Ireland record a thumping victory in last year’s Walker Cup at Royal Lytham.

One of three Scots in the home team, he beat Maverick McNealy, then ranked World No 2, in the opening day singles.

Ferguson has suffered a frustrating 2016 campaign due to a wrist injury but made the cut in two Challenge Tour events - in Turkey and Italy - as an amateur.

He is is now relishing his start to life in the pro ranks in the Cordon Golf Open in France from Thursday.

“I learned so much from my two Challenge Tour appearances as an amateur, realising how good the professionals are and what I need to do to compete with them,” added Ferguson.

Ferguson has joined the likes of European Tour players Stephen Gallacher, Craig Lee and Andrew McArthur in Edinburgh-based Bounce Sport’s stable of professionals.

“We’re delighted to be involved with Ewen as he starts this exciting new chapter in his career,” said Iain Stoddart, one of Bounce Sport’s founding partners. “He has enjoyed an excellent amateur career and we hope the Challenge Tour experience he gained earlier this year will stand him in good stead.”