Ewen Ferguson and Jack McDonald aim to climb on to Alps Tour

Scottish Walker Cup duo Ewen Ferguson and Jack McDonald are hoping to scale the heights on the Alps Tour next season as they look to secure playing opportunities.

The pair are among six Scots to enter the third-tier circuit’s Qualifying School, which starts in just over a week’s time at La Cala in southern Spain.

Along with former Scottish team-mate Jamie Savage, Ferguson and McDonald have secured exemptions into the 54-hole final on 15-17 December. For Craig Sutherland, James McGilvray and Clarke utton, the first stage awaits at the same venue on 11-12 December.

Former British Boys champion Ferguson and McDonald helped Great Britain & Ireland pull off an impressive win over the United States in the Walker Cup at Royal Lytham last year. They both came through the first stage in this season’s European Tour Qualifying School bit failed to make it to the recent final, meaning they missed on a category for the Challenge Tour.

Both will be hoping their management companies can secure some invitations for the second-tier circuit but the Alps Tour can help them stay competitive and also gain experience in the paid ranks.McDonald has headed to Portugal, where he’s set to play in two upcoming events on the Algarve Pro Tour, to prepare for his card bid.

Elsewhere, the Lothians Golf Association is looking for a new secretary/treasurer following Neil Park resigning from the combined post. The Tantallon member was appointed in August 2013, succeeding Allan Shaw after he became vice president and, subsequently, president of the biggest of Scotland’s 16 men’s Area associations.

“I have resigned and am working my notice to the end of February,” said Park. “This will permit completion of a number of agreed tasks including, amongst other things, year-end accounts and the annual report. It will also allow a handover to my successor.”