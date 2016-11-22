The European Tour’s “new Ivor Robson” is another Scot.

Alastair Scott has been appointed as the circuit’s official starter, taking over the role from Moffat man Robson following his retiral after a 41-year stint.

Scott, who used to work in sports production for the BBC, has secured the post after

acting as starter at various men’s and women’s events over the last 15 years,

He will now be on the first tee at all European Tour events sponsored by Rolex, including the seven in the new Rolex Series.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been offered this position,” said Scott.

“Down the years, Ivor’s voice became synonymous with the game of golf and his inimitable delivery is certainly missed among players as well as golf fans.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed following in his footsteps this year and I look forward to continuing my role on the first tee at some of golf’s greatest events in future.”

Scott spent 40 years at the BBC, starting as a cameraman before rising through the ranks to finish as an executive producer and director for the Open Championship and numerous other European Tour events.

“After a long career behind the camera in sport, it has truly been a privilege to meet so many talented young individuals at some of the world’s most impressive golfing venues,” he added. ”