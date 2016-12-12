Elaine Farquharson-Black retains GB&I captaincy

Triumphant Curtis Cup captain Elaine Farquharson-Black has been handed another Great Britain & Ireland mission - in next year’s Vagliano Trophy in Italy.

The Aberdeen lawyer has been retained as GB&I captain by the Ladies’ Golf Union for the match against the Continent of Europe after leading the home side to a sensational 11.5-8.5 win over the US in the Curtis Cup at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland earlier this year.

The Deeside member earned a place in the record books as the first successful Scottish captain in the event as GB&I triumphed in the biennial bout for just the second time in the last ten contests.

“I am delighted to be continuing as captain of the GB&I team for the Vagliano Trophy,” said Farquharson-Black, who played on the same winning Curtis Cup team as Catriona Matthew (she was still Lambert then) at Prairie Dunes in 1992.

“I look forward to working with another talented group of golfers to prepare for the challenge of winning the match against the Continent of Europe next year.”

The one disappointment for Farquharson-Black at the Curtis Cup was that her side was devoid of any Scots and that situation could well be repeated at the Vagliano Trophy.

A sqaud of 10 invited to attend a pre-Christmas session at The Belfry next week is again Saltire-free.

The eight-strong GB&I team for the Vagliano Trophy, to be held at Circolo Golf Bogogno in Italy from 30 June-1 July, will be announced on 18 May.

It will comprise of the top four players from the World Amateur Golf Rankings the previous day as well as the top two players already not qualified from the LGU Order of Merit.

The final two spots will be decided by the LGU’s International Selection Panel.

Ireland’s Claire Coughlan-Ryan will continue as captain of the GB&I team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy, which will be played alongside the senior match at the same venue, while Helen Hewlett remains as the manager for both teams.

GB&I squad

Emma Allen (England), Lianna Bailey (England), Gemma Clews (England), India Clyburn (England), Maria Dunne (Ireland), Alice Hewson (England), Sophie Lamb (England), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Olivia Mehaffey (Ireland) and Lizzie Prior (England).