Elaine Farquharson-Black re-appointed as Curtis Cup captain

Elaine Farquharson-Black, who led Great Britain & Ireland to victory in last year’s Curtis Cup in Ireland, has been handed the chance to try to repeat the feat on American soil.

The Aberdeen lawyer has been re-appointed as captain for the biennial encounter, which takes place at Quaker Ridge in Scarsdale, New York, next June. “I am looking forward to the challenge of retaining the trophy after our memorable (11½-8½) win at Dun Laoghaire last year,” said Farquharson-Black, who played in the 1990 and 1992 matches.

The visitors last won on US soil in 1986, but Farquharson-Black will be encouraged by the fact that world No 1 Leona Maguire will still be available along with two other survivors from the last match, Alice Hewson and OIivia Mehaffey.

They are heading to Quaker Ridge next week along with three others – India Clyburn, Sophie Lamb and Annabel Wilson – for a get-together.

“We will be working with a very talented group of golfers over the coming months before we select a team of eight players for what promises to be a thrilling match against the United States next summer,” she added.

Scottish champion Connie Jaffrey (Troon Ladies) will be hoping she can get in the frame after enjoying a rich vein of form on the US college circuit. The same applies to the ever-improving Chloe Goadby of Stirling University.