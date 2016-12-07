Dubai Masters suspended after caddie collapses and dies

The first round of the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters has been suspended following the death of a caddie, the Ladies European Tour has announced.

The caddie, who has not been named but is understood to work with French golfer Anne-Lise Caudal, collapsed before being taken to hospital where he later died.

The tournament has been reduced to 54 holes, with the first round set to resume on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ladies European Tour said: “First round play was suspended at 10.30am on Wednesday at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters after a caddie collapsed on the 13th fairway.

“After being immediately attended to by the on-site medical team, the caddie was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

Ladies European Tour CEO Ivan Khodabakhsh said: “Everyone at the Ladies European Tour is extremely shocked and saddened by this sudden death and therefore we have taken the decision to suspend first round play as a mark of respect.

“On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones.”