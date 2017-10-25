David Law ‘happy to be finding form’ in time for Q School

David Law is hoping he is running into form just in time to get in the card mix again in the European Tour Qualifying School in Spain next month.

It’s been a bit of a struggle this year for the 26-year-old Aberdonian on the Challenge Tour, where he’s sitting 103rd in the Road to Oman after only managing one top-20 finish.

David Law hopes he is running into form. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

However, he was encouraged by how he played for 27 holes in last week’s Andalucia Valderrama Masters on the European Tour and felt similar after backing that up with a solid opening round in the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge in the UAE.

Law signed for a bogey-free three-under-par 69 at Al Hamra Golf Club to be the best among seven Scots in the field for the penultimate event of the season on the second-tier circuit.

“It was a good round today, playing nicely from tee to green, and to be bogey-free was pleasing,” said the two-time Scottish Amateur champion, who is tied for 14th, five shots behind the pacesetter, Dutchman Jurrian Van Der Vaart.

“Although last week was disappointing [he opened with a 71 at Valderrama then started birdie-birdie on the second day only to miss the cut by five shots after signing for an 80], I’ve taken the positives from it. I was up there contending for the tournament at times on one of the most testing courses in Europe.”

Law, who was in the hunt for a card last year before closing with a 78 at PGA Catalunya, is set to enter the Qualifying School scramble next week in one of the second-stage events at Las Colinas in Spain. “My goal this week is to finish the year with as good a category for next year as possible,” he added. “I’m happy to be finding some form at a crucial time in the season.”

On a day when Van Der Vaart carded an eagle and six birdies to lead by two shots, Scott Henry, Jack McDonald and Ross Kellett all signed for 71s. Jack Doherty and Grant Forrest shot 72 and 73 respectively while Bradley Neil had to settle for a 75.

“Plenty to do tomorrow,” wrote the 14th-ranked Blairgowrie player on Twitter as he bids to cement his place in the all-important top 15 heading into next week’s Grand Final in Oman.

In the equivalent event on the PGA EuroPro Tour, Law’s former Scottish team-mate, Michael Stewart, retained his top-10 position heading into the final round after backing up an opening 72 with a 71 at Armondeira Golf Resort in Portugal.

On one-under, the Ayrshireman trails the leader, Englishman Adam Chapman, by seven shots after he made a hole-in-one at the second on his way to a second consecutive 68.

In another season-ending event, Dunbar man Danny Kay slipped out of the top 10 with a circuit to go in the MENA Tour Championship following a third-round 73 at Al Zorah in Ajman. Swede Henric Sturehed leads by seven shots over Englishman Andrew Marshall.

On the ladies’ front, Carly Booth has made the nine-strong Ladies European Tour side for The Queens, a team event in Japan in early December that also involves the LPGA of Japan (JLPGA), Korean LPGA Tour (KLPGA) and Australian Ladies Professional Golf Inc (ALPG).

Also celebrating is Scottish Women’s champion Connie Jaffrey after she recorded her second win of the season on the US college circuit and fourth in total during her spell at Kansas State. The Troon Ladies player, who is in her senior year, closed with a two-under-par 70 for a 207 total to win the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational at Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas.