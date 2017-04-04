Danny Willett to serve up ‘taste of Yorkshire’ at Masters dinner

Danny Willett unsurprisingly remained true to his Yorkshire roots as he revealed his choice of menu for Tuesday’s Champions Dinner at Augusta.

As defending champion, Willett gets to decide what he and his fellow green jacket winners will eat at their traditional gathering ahead of the Masters.

And the 29-year-old from Sheffield resisted the temptation to try anything too radical by selecting mini cottage pies to start, followed by a traditional Sunday roast - complete with Yorkshire puddings and gravy - and apple crumble and vanilla custard for dessert.

“I could have gone a bit off the wall and a bit crazy, but I want people to actually enjoy what they’re going to have and for it not to be too different to what they would enjoy and what they would like,” Willett said on Twitter.

“This is very much a menu of what I have liked and had growing up, with the British influence in there massively. It’s also a taste of Yorkshire.”

Willett’s menu is rounded off by Yorkshire Tea served with English cheese and biscuits.

His toast will be made with Arnold Palmer’s favourite tipple, marking the first Masters since Palmer passed away last September.