Dalmahoy’s Tait back at the Scottish PGA Championship

Alan Tait is savouring a first Scottish PGA Championship appearance in 14 years after successfully qualifying for the event’s 100th staging at Gleneagles next month, writes Martin Dempster.

The Dalmahoy director of golf secured his return to the M&H Logistics-sponsored event after finishing seventh in the second of two separate 18-hole shoot-outs at Crieff, where he carded a one-over-par 72.

“The only reason I entered was because it was the 100th championship and wanted to show my support to the PGA in Scotland,” said Tait after finishing three shots behind Paul McKechnie (Braid Hills Golf Centre) and Ian Campbell (Cheshunt Park) as they shared top spot.

Uphall’s Gordon Law, the 1997 winner, also progressed after another well-kent face in Scottish golf, Haggs Castle professional Campbell Elliott, led the qualifiers from the first event on 69.