Crucial Scottish Golf meeting to be held in Edinburgh

A public meeting aimed at “shaping the future of Scottish golf” has been switched from Stirling to Edinburgh at the beginning of next month.

Scottish Golf’s first national conference will now be staged at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

It follows what was originally scheduled to be a special general meeting of the governing body being changed to a public forum.

The move to the capital venue is to “accommodate extra demand for attendance and stimulate as much discussion as possible across key aspects of the game”.

Scottish Golf has also confirmed that the meeting will be open to golf club members and non-members, those involved in club, Area and County administration, media, coaches and other interested parties.

It will take place from 10am through to 2.30pm, with the only stipulation that those attending must register in advance.

“This is a hugely important time for golf in Scotland, as we work to attract much-needed investment into the game and provide increased support to clubs at grass roots level,” said Scottish Golf chair Eleanor Cannon.

“It is vital that we discuss innovative ideas on what is required to make golf more sustainable, improve member retention and recruit new people into our great game.”

The EICC event will feature presentations from keynote speakers looking at current trends, industry research, insights from clubs and digital innovation.

Interactive workshops will give delegates the opportunity to provide their own input.

“Our consultation process has generated significant engagement over the last few months and given the level of interest, we felt we needed as big a venue as possible to allow as many people to make a contribution to the debate,” added Cannon.

“We want to encourage a two-way discussion on the future of golf and the conference will be a platform to stimulate positive debate.

“We want to hear from anyone with a passion for the game, whether it be a PGA Pro, ClubGolf coaching volunteer, long-time member, nomadic golfer or beginner.

“It is essential we hear a wide spectrum of views as we look to address the significant challenges impacting the game in Scotland.”

Places can be booked via the Scottish Golf website homepage at www.scottishgolf.org. Entry is free of charge and complimentary tea, coffee and a sandwich lunch will be provided to all delegates.