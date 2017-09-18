Connor Syme signs for One Direction’s Horan after turning pro

Connor Syme, Scotland’s No 1 amateur, has turned professional and joined the management company set up by the One Direction band member Niall Horan.

The 23-year-old Fifer, who is making the move after climbing into the world’s top ten this year, will make his debut in the paid ranks in this week’s Portugal Masters after linking up with Modest! Golf.

Syme’s switch, in the wake of his appearance in the Walker Cup in California just under a fortnight ago, was confirmed on social media, with a full statement to be released through his new management company tomorrow.

The Drumoig player, who was crowned Scottish Amateur Golfer of the Year last week, had hinted earlier in the year that he would be staying in the amateur ranks for at least one more season.

However, he has now decided to take the plunge ahead of the second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School in November, on the back of some encouraging performances in recent weeks, notably beating the highly-rated Maverick McNealy on his way to the US Amateur Championship quarter-finals in Los Angles.

Syme won the Australian Amateur Championship last year, when he was also part of a winning Scotland team in the European Team Championship for the second year running.

He won the Battle Trophy at Crail earlier this year before getting into the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale by sharing top spot with American Julian Suri, a subsequent European Tour winner, in one of the final qualifiers at Gailes Links in Ayrshire.

Syme is coached by his dad Stuart, a PGA professional who owns the Drumoig Golf Centre, and his advice will have been invaluable in preparation for the next chapter in the player’s career.

The Scot will be among six members of this year’s Great Britain & Ireland’s Walker Cup team making their professional debuts in the Portuguese event, joining Alfie Plant, Scott Gregory, David Boote, Jack Davidson and Jack Singh Brar.