Connor Syme secures Valderrama Masters spot

Connor Syme has secured the final spot up for grabs in this week’s Andalucia Valderrama Masters, which is being hosted by Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Syme’s management company, Modest! Golf, revealed the good news for the young Fifer on social media this morning.

“Pleased to confirm @connor_syme will play in this week’s @valderramasters,” the company tweeted. “Thanks to @TheSergioGarcia & @adidasGolf for supporting Connor.”

Syme has earned the opportunity on the back his stunning start as a professional, having tied for 12th on his debut in the Portugal Masters before then finishing joint-15th in the Dunhill Links Championship.

“Delighted!” wrote the 22-year-old on Twitter about getting his latest chance to keen impressing as he prepares for the second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School next month. “Can’t wait for another opportunity.”