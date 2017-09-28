Connor Syme secures Dunhill Links spot

Connor Syme has been handed the chance to back up his flying start in the professional ranks in next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The 22-year-old finished joint-12th in the Portugal Masters in Villamoura on Sunday - less than a week after leaving the amateur ranks.

Now Syme has earned an opportunity to build on that “mega-encouraging” performance after securing an invitation for the $5 million pro-am at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

It will be the Fifer’s second appearance in the event, having teed up as an amateur three years ago.

“I will never forget playing as a 19-year-old,” he said. “It gave me a real taste of the big time and made me even more determined to become a professional.

“So to be able to return to the Dunhill three years on, as a pro, is a dream come true.

“I was delighted with how my first tournament went in Portugal last week and I hope I can do as well at St Andrews. It’s the place everyone wants to do well.”