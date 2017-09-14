Connor Syme crowned Scottish Amateur Golfer of Year

Connor Syme pipped his Walker Cup team-mate and last year’s winner, Robert MacIntyre, to be crowned Scottish Amateur Golfer of the Year.

The Drumoig player claimed the honour through being the highest-ranked Scottish player, either male or female, at the 6 September cut-off.

Eighth in the world at that date, just six places higher than Glencruitten left-hander MacIntyre, Syme also joins Bradley Neil (2014) and Ewen Ferguson (2015) in securing the coveted golfer of the year prize.

“It was a target for me this year to try and achieve the award,” said Syme, 22. “It’s something that anybody playing amateur golf in Scotland wants, so I’m delighted to win it.

“Consistency has been the key for me this year. The highlight was probably where my world amateur ranking is, as you seek to try and get to as high in the world rankings as you possibly can.”