Comment: Why golf can be such a bloody stupid game

Golf, eh. Great game but sometimes so bloody stupid that you feel like crying out in frustration. If you don’t agree, then just consider this scenario because it just about sums up why golf can be difficult to enjoy at times.

A player shoots 42 points in a club medal, has two shots cut off his handicap yet actually doesn’t win that competition because it ended up being “abandoned” due to some players being unable to finish their rounds due to a thunderstorm.

I get that safety is paramount, but the implementation of this particular abandonment, as instructed by Scottish Golf’s competition rules, proved a sore one for this correspondent.

Yes, I was indeed that individual and, what’s worse, it was the first good round of golf I’ve played for an awful long time.

During a torrid time, I’d embarrassed myself by having a fresh air shot on the first tee at Muirfield and had one of those letters from a handicap convenor that essentially says your scores are so bad that you should been thinking about jacking it in.

Taking that into consideration, I feel happy that I have left that unenjoyable period in the past and actually shown that I can play the game properly, albeit not nearly as often as one would like.

However, I am still struggling to get my head around how I can be cut two shots for “winning” a competition that, technically, didn’t even take place.