Comment: Time for Paul O’Hara to try again at Q School

It would be even better if he was 10 years younger, but here’s hoping that Paul O’Hara can secure the sponsorship he’s looking for to give the European Tour Qualifying School a crack later this year.

At 30, it’s not too late for the Motherwell man to be trying again and, moreover, he should be doing exactly that on the evidence of some of the golf he has played on the Tartan Tour over the past couple of seasons.

His seven-shot success in the Northern Open at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth last week was the latest example of what he is capable of and it’s time for O’Hara, a quiet and unassuming individual, to give playing at a higher level than the Scottish circuit another go.

He’d won on the third-tier EPD Tour in Germany before running out of money to fund his dream but has used the PGA system to fall in love with the game again at the same time as getting a qualification he can fall back on.

Yes, of course, the European Tour (and even the Challenge Tour) are a different kettle of fish to the Tartan Tour, especially these days, but let’s hope O’Hara can first attract that sponsorship, then has the conviction to give it his all.