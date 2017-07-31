Comment: Good and bad of ladies’ golf on show at Dundonald

Last week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links was good in one respect in trying to grow the game but absolutely dreadful in another.

Looking at the positive side first, both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour can feel proud of the role models who made such a positive impact on lots of youngsters attending the co-sanctioned event.

From what I could see, they go that extra mile to try and put a smile on faces and, even in a major environment, that will also be the case, no doubt, in this week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns.

But, and here’s the negative factor, how on earth can rounds that take more than five hours be anything but harmful to the game, especially when it seems that the LPGA doesn’t appear to take any action whatsoever against slow play?

Admittedly in tough weather conditions, some of the rounds last week were taking close to six hours and that, quite frankly, is absurd. By allowing that to happen, youngsters will either be put off golf for life or think that time is acceptable and golf will be the loser in the long run, which is an outcome no-one surely wants. Let’s not see the good stuff go to waste as it’s very good.