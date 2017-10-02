Comment: American arrogance is disrespectful to Europeans

How incredibly arrogant of an American colleague to post this tweet at the end of the Presidents Cup at the weekend: “This US team is so deep/talented/cohesive they’re gonna ruin the Ryder Cup, too. I fear a decade+ of American blowouts.”

No wonder it prompted reaction from the likes of Paul McGinley. “Form & momentum are way too fickle to make such a rash judgement – a lot can change in 12 months never mind 10 years,” wrote the winning 2014 Ryder Cup captain in reply.

Make no mistake, the team that thumped the International side 19-11 at Liberty National was one of the strongest US line-ups in either the Presidents Cup or the Ryder Cup and that showed as the contest was virtually wrapped up with a day to spare.

Thanks to the task force set up in the wake of a defeat at the hands of McGinley’s side at Gleneagles three years ago, the Americans also now have a structure in place that is going to produce a conveyor belt of captains ready to hit the ground running.

However, European golf deserves to be shown a bit more respect from some people on the other side of the Atlantic and, let’s not forget, in Paris next year the Americans will be attempting to win away for the first time in 25 years.