Chris Currie helps GB&I to narrow first-day lead at PGA Cup

Caldwell’s Chris Currie helped Great Britain & Ireland into a narrow first-day lead after making a dream PGA Cup debut at Foxhills in Surrey.

Currie and Irishman David Higgins stopped Albert MacKenzie’s side from suffering a whitewash in the opening session as they beat Omar Uresti and Paul Claxton 3&1 in the bottom fourball match. The Tartan Tour player then joined forces with Englishman Philip Archer to record an equally important 2&1 foursomes victory over Rich Berberian jnr and Adam Rainaud.

That contributed to the home team winning the afternoon session 3.5-0.5 to lead 4.5-3.5 overnight, an encouraging start as they bid to hang on to the Llandudno Trophy after recording a first win on US soil at CordeValle in California two years ago.

Greig Hutcheon, the other Scot in the GB&I side, lost 3&2 in the fourballs with Irishman Damian McGrane.