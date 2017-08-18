Catriona Matthew plays in opening Solheim Cup session

Annika Sorenstam, the European captain, has shown her faith in late replacement Catriona Matthew by throwing the Scot straight into action in the 15th Solheim Cup in Des Moines.

Matthew, who was set to be a vice captain in the event before swapping roles with the injured Suzann Pettersen, has been paired with Karine Icher of France in the last of the opening foursomes session on Friday morning in Iowa.

The European duo take on Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller after Swede Sorenstam opted to go with experience in her bid to get off to a good start in the biennial event.

Matthew and Icher won together in one of the fourball sessions at St Leon-Rot in Germany two years ago, when the US pulled off a last-day fightback to claim a single-point triumph.

Leading Europe into action will be English duo Mel Reid and Charley Hull, who take on Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson in a mouth-watering opening match.

Spaniard Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson of Germany will be next up for Sorenstam’s side against Danielle Kang and Lizette Sales before Swede Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall of England face Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst.

Hall is the sole rookie out of four in the European team to be picked for the opening session, with Kang in a similar position in a US side that includes three newcomers.

“I have decided to show our philosophy by putting players out early on who have been around,” said former world No 1 Sorenstam, who is getting her first taste of Solheim Cup captaincy this week.

Opposite number Juli Inkster, who is leading the Americans for the second match in a row, said she’d been giving all 12 of her players a taste of action on the opening day but Sorenstam declined to reveal whether or not that would also be the case with the Europeans.

“It’s my first captaincy so I have some butterflies but I feel comfortable about the plan I have in place,” added Sorenstam. “I have hopefully thought of everything and don’t have to worry about any surprises.”

Friday foursomes

(European names first)

8.10am Mel Reid and Charley Hull v Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson

8.22am Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson v Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas

8.34am Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall v Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst

8.46am Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew v Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller