Catriona Matthew misses cut in major

Catriona Matthew missed the cut in the second women’s major of the season as Colin Montgomerie slipped well off the pace in the third Senior major of the campaign.

The double disappointment capped a dismal day for Scottish golf after David Drysdale was the only player out of seven starters to make the cut in the French Open.

Matthew came up agonisingly short in her bid to achieve that feat in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Olympic Fields in Illinois.

The Scottish No 1, who finished second in this event in 2013, carded a 73 after returning to complete her first round after bad weather had curtailed play on Thursday.

She then added a 72 for a three-over-par total, missing out by a shot along with world No 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and English star Mel Reid.

Sharing the lead at halfway on seven-under are American Daniella Kang and South Korea’s Sei Young Kim, with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff a shot back after rounds of 70-66.

New world No 1 So Yeon Ryu is lurking ominously on five-under, with Lydia Ko a shot further back.

Montgomerie, meanwhile is 11 shots off the pace after two rounds in the US Senior Open at Salem Country Club, near Boston.

It follows the 54-year-old having to settle for scores of 71 and 68 as others have been shooting really low.

Montgomerie, winner of this event three years ago, is sitting joint-44th with little chance of adding to his three Senior majors.

American pair Kirk Triplett and Kenny Perry share the lead on 11-under, with Bernhard Langer much close than Montgomerie after rounds of 67-65.

Senior Open champion Paul Broadhurst is tied for 10th after two 67s.

Drysdale was left to fly the Saltire at Le Golf National outside Paris after Russell Knox, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Duncan Stewart, Scott Jamieson and Marc Warren all made early exits in the £5.5 million Rolex Series event.

Drysdale is sitting joint 18th on three-under, five shots behind co-leaders Adrian Otaegui from Spain and American Peter Uihlein.

Maintaining his recent good form, US Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood is a shot behind along with Swede Alexander Bjork.

Elsewhere, seven Scots out of 19 starters are through to the weekend in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore.

Jack McDonald spearheads that surviving home contingent on four-under, six shots behind the leader, experienced Swede Mikael Lundberg.

Also still standing are 2009 winner Jamie McLeary, Jack Doherty, Grant Forrest, Scott Henry, James Ross and Danny Kay.

On the PGA Tour, Martin Laird has slipped from joint-third to 16th at halfway in the Quicken Loans National.

It follows the Scot having to settle for a second-round 72, finishing with three bogeys in a row.

Swede David Lingmerth carded a second 65 to a ten-under total to lead by two from Australian Geoff Ogilvy, with Daniel Summerhays two shots further back in third.

Jimmy Gunn, meanwhile, is tied for 19th after a second-round 67 in the Nashville Open hosted by Brandt Snedeker.

On five-under, the Dornoch man trails Conrad Shindler by six shots in the Web.com Tour event.

On the amateur front, four Scots are still in contention heading into the final round of the European Amateur Championship at Walton Heath.

Inverness teenager Rory Franssen is tied for fifth, two off the lead, after a third-round 69, with Sandy Scott (Nairn) a shot further back and Robert MacIntyre (Glencruitten) and Liam Johnston (Dumfries & County) both on eight-under.

Italian duo Lorenzo Scalise and Luca Cianchetti, the defending champion, share the lead with Frenchman Jeremy Gandon on 12-under, one ahead of England’s Alfie Plant.

Elsewhere, Inverallochy’s Marc Watt leads the Scottish Boys Championship after the first of two stroke-play qualifying rounds.

His five-under 68 at Scotscraig earned him a three-shot advantage over Aidan Smith (Edzell), Harry George (Downfield) and Darren Howie (Peebles). George and Howie carded their scores at Drumoig.

In the Scottish Girls Championship at the same venues, West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan carded a four-under 69 at Scotscraig.

That earned her a five-shot lead over Kirsty Brodie (Strathmore), Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) and Jillian Farrell (Cardross).

On the team from, Elaine Farquharson Black’s Great Britain & Ireland side are level with the Continent of Europe after the first day of the Vagliano Trophy in Italy.

The morning foursomes were shared 2-2 and the singles 4-4 at Bogogno Golf Club, where GB&I are bidding to win the biennial event for the first time since 2005.