Catriona Matthew in Solheim Cup sweat after missed cut

Catriona Matthew watched Anna Nordqvist, one of her playing partners, rubber-stamp a Solheim Cup wildcard but has been left in a sweat about whether or not she will have to be content with a vice-captain’s role in Iowa in a fortnight’s time.

The 47-year-old, who is hoping to make a ninth playing appearance in the bienniel event in Des Moines, admitted that missing the cut in the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns was “not ideal” as she bids to secure one of four picks being announced by European captain Annika Sorenstam on Sunday night.

The Swede watched Matthew finish her second round as she carded a two-under-par 70, which, unfortunately for the North Berwick woman, was not enough to repair the damage caused by an opening 76 that saw her drop three shots in the opening three holes.

“It is very frustrating,” admitted the 2009 winner. “I got off to a bad start yesterday, making three bad swings, and never really recovered, though I played well today, hitting 17 greens in regulation. I just never made enough birdies.”

Asked if she thought missing the cut in the final counting event could prove costly, Matthew, who is staying on in Fife in her vice-captaincy role at the request of Sorenstam, replied: “Who knows, but it is not ideal.”

Nordqvist, the highest-ranked European woman in the world at No 12, needs a pick after she was forced to miss last week’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links due to suffering from glandular fever, meaning that the Swede didn’t meet the minimum LET starts to qualify automatically.

Given that she has been on bed rest for the last two weeks, Nordqvist has produced a remarkable performance so far in carding rounds of 68 and 70 to sit close to the lead on six-under. “I don’t think there is much doubt that Anna is going to be in the team,” predicted Matthew. “Glandular fever is a strange virus that comes and goes, but she seems to be feeling not too bad, which is good.”