Calum Hill scales heights again with Arizona Open victory

Rookie professional Calum Hill has landed his second notable victory in the space of a couple of months in the United States by winning the Arizona Open Championship.

The 22-year-old from Kinross picked up a $12,000 prize for coming out on top by an impressive four shots in the event at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale with a 10-under-par 200 total.

The success backed up Hill’s triumph in the San Juan Open in June, when he became the third Scot after Martin Laird (2006) and Jimmy Gunn (2013) to etch his name on that trophy.

“It’s so great to win the Arizona Open,” said Hill, who graduated from Western New Mexico University last year before staying on as assistant golf coach.

“I think this victory is steady progress towards, hopefully, moving up. It’s a great achievement, especially giving me momentum and confidence.”

The winner’s cheque eclipsed the $10,400 Hill picked up for his San Juan Open triumph and he added: “For me, it ranks pretty high, if not the highest of my career so far.”