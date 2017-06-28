Callum Hill is third Scot to win in San Juan

Calum Hill, a rookie professional from Kinross, has become the third Scot, after Martin Laird and Jimmy Gunn, to win the San Juan Open.

The 22-year-old recorded a nine-shot success in the event in New Mexico, where Laird triumphed early in his pro career in 2006 before Gunn also claimed the title seven years later.

Hill, who graduated from Western New Mexico University last year before staying on as assistant golf coach, shot rounds of 66-67-65-65 for a 21-under-par total – the fifth lowest in the event’s 53-year history.

“This solidifies that I’m going to keep going for pro golf,” Hill, who picked up a cheque for $10,400, told the Farmington Daily Times.

“It’s always great to get a win, especially by a good margin. It lets you know you have something.”

Meanwhile, Bernard Gallacher said it was a “great honour” to receive an honorary degree from the University of Stirling for his “contribution to sport and accolades in professional golf”. The winning Ryder Cup captain was made a Doctor of the University alongside more than 800 graduates on the first day of Stirling’s 50th anniversary summer graduation ceremonies.

“It is a great honour to be part of the ceremony at this excellent university,” said Gallacher before delivering a speech. “If there is a secret to a successful career and life, I strongly believe it is about being passionate in every aspect of a chosen path,” he said.