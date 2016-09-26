Bubba Watson named as Ryder Cup vice-captain

Bubba Watson has landed a role in the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, after all.

A day after missing out on the last of the Team USA wild cards, the two-time major winner has been named as a fifth vice-captain by Davis Love III.

The 37-year-old, who was overlooked for the 12th spot in the home team in favour of Ryan Moore, joins Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods in Love’s backroom team in Minnesota.

Watson had played in the last three biennial bouts, but it was apparent that the task force set up for this match was reluctant to have him on the front line on this occasion.

Whether or not he can still bring something to Love’s side in the team room remains to be seen.