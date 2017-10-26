Brooks Koepka opens with 64 to lead HSBC Champions

Brooks Koepka, the US Open champion, led the way on a low-scoring opening day in the HSBC Champions but Richie Ramsay’s return to a World Golf Championship proved somewhat frustrating in China.

Koepka, who has never looked back since securing a European Tour card with victory in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore in 2013, carded an eagle and seven birdies in an eight-under-par 64.

Richie Ramsay opened with a one-over 73 in Shanghai. Picture: Getty Images

That earned the American a one-shot lead over Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Gavin Green from Malaysia, with Koepka’s compatriot, Patrick Reed, and South African Haydn Porteous both a shot further back at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.

Olympic champion Justin Rose is handily placed on 67, sitting alongside Rio Games bronze medallist Matt Kuchar, as well as British Masters champion Paul Dunne, American Tony Finau and home player Ashun Wu.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson opened with a 68, as did Scottish Open champion Rafa Cabrera Bello, back-to-back Dunhill Links winner Tyrrell Hatton and 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson.

Ramsay, the sole Scot in the field for an event won by his compatriot, Russell Knox, two years ago, signed for two birdies - both 2s - at the 17th and sixth after starting at the 10th.

The Aberdonian is sitting joint-61st but has the likes of Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari and Ross Fisher behind him at the end of the opening circuit.