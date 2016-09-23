Bradley Neil wins European Tour Q School event in Austria

Bradley Neil described his performance as “spot on” as he bolstered the Scottish contingent through to the next test in the European Tour Qualifying School by winning a stage one event in Austria.

The 2014 Amateur champion followed three straight 68s with a flawless six-under-par 66 at Ebreichsdorf to finish two shots clear of the field on 18-under-par.

The polished performance came a week after 10 Scots had also progressed at The Roxburghe, with Neil now set to head into the second stage in Spain in early November brimming with confidence.

“I thought my performance was spot on this week,” said the 20-year-old from Blairgowrie. “Everything from preparation down to course management was the way it should have been. Qualifying through each stage is the aim but to win is nice. To make less bogeys each round and to keep big numbers off my card is the most satisfying part of the week.”

He added: “Austria was the hand I was given, so I just had to get on with it and it turned out pretty well.

“My confidence took a beating after the recent Challenge Tour event in Ireland (shooting scores of 81 and 78), but the scores this week have definitely given me new motivation going forward.”

Four stage one events are still to come in Portugal, France, Italy and at Frilford Heath in England.