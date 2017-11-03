Bradley Neil is not feeling heat ahead of push for Tour card

Bradley Neil insists he has “nothing to lose” as he prepares to make one final push at the end of a long campaign in his bid to be playing on the European Tour next season.

The 21-year-old from Blairgowrie is 18th in the projected standings after the third round of the Challenge Tour’s Grand Final in Oman and needs to be in the top 15 at the conclusion in Oman to secure a step up to the main circuit.

“I’ve still got 18 holes left and there’s a lot of guys just in front of me who I’m sure will be nervous, so I’ve got nothing to lose really,” said Neil, pictured, after carding a 70 to sit joint 14th on five-under, eight shots behind new leader, Frenchman Clement Sordet.

Neil added: “I’m outside the top 15 as it stands, so the pressure isn’t on me. The only way I’ll be nervous is if I’m having a good round with a few holes to go and I know potentially what position I’m in. It’s just another round of golf, but there could be a lot of change, it’s so bunched, and who knows what might happen.

“I just need to take care of what I do and hopefully that will be enough. You’ve got to play smart golf and take your chances when they come – it’s going to be a long, painful day but hopefully at the end of it I’m smiling.”

Elsewhere, David Law and Ewen Ferguson made the best starts among 17 Scottish card hopefuls in the second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School in Spain. Law fired an eight-under-par 63 at Las Colinas to sit third, while Ferguson is in the same position at El Saler after a four-under 68.

Maintaining his good start in the pro ranks, Liam Johnston had a four-under 68 at Desert Springs to sit joint 11th, while amateur Craig Howie is top Scot at Panoramica, tied for 15th, after the same score. Connor Syme had a 67 at Las Colinas while Bob MacIntyre opened with a 71 at Desert Springs.

On the ladies’ front, Gemma Dryburgh is the top Scot in joint 17th place heading into the final round of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi after Kylie Henry slipped 14 spots following a third-day 74. Dryburgh is on seven-under, eight shots behind leader Aditi Ashok from India, while Henry and Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew are both on four under par.