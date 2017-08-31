Bob MacIntrye signs with Edinburgh-based Bounce Sport

Robert MacIntyre, who will tee up for GB&I in next weekend’s Walker Cup, has joined Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson in the Bounce Sport stable – as he takes the same path as his former Scotland team-mates to lay down the foundations for a professional career.

MacIntyre, the world amateur-ranked No 14, is delighted to have signed up with the Edinburgh-based management company on an am-to-pro agreement after

watching Forrest and Ferguson benefit enormously since they made the same decision last year.

As they did with Forrest and Ferguson, Bounce Sport will help MacIntyre, a 21-yearold left-hander from the Oban club Glencruitten, make a smooth switch to the paid ranks after he brings down the curtain on his amateur career.

MacIntyre has been selected along with compatriot Connor Syme for the 46th Walker Cup, which is being held at Los Angeles Country Club on 9 – 10 September. Forrest and Ferguson were both on the winning Great Britain & Ireland side at Royal Lytham two years ago.

“I’m delighted to be joining Bounce Sport for the next stage of my golfing career,” said MacIntyre, winner of the 2015 Scottish Amateur Championship at Muirfield. “It’s been something I’ve been thinking about over the past year and to finally get things going is great.

“Bounce Sport have done a great job with Grant and Ewen at the end of their amateur careers and the start of a new chapter for them in the professional ranks as both guys look like they are finding their feet well.”

Under a new partnership announced with Scottish Golf in April 2016, MacIntyre was the beneficiary of three Challenge Tour opportunities as an amateur in 2017 with Bounce managing the player’s itinerary and preparation, working closely with Scottish Golf’s Performance team.

MacIntyre recently tested himself against the professionals in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France and the Vierumaki Finnish Challenge, making the cut in the latter.

“Getting starts on the Challenge Tour as an amateur is great as it lets you know where your game is at,” added MacIntyre, who intends to go to European Tour Qualifying School as an amateur later this year. “I’ve played in three this season after also getting into the matchplay event in Spain, so I am starting to feel confident about where things are heading.”

Until he turns professional, MacIntyre will work closely with Scottish Golf’s performance team who will continue to oversee his preparation for events.

Macintyre was Scottish Amateur Golfer of the Year in 2016 after reaching the final of The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl and helping Scotland to victory in the European Amateur Team Championship.

He has reached as high as sixth place in the world rankings, is a former Scottish Boys Stroke Play and Youths champion and represented GB&I in last year’s St Andrews Trophy.

Iain Stoddart, Bounce Sport’s founding partner, is delighted MacIntyre has joined Forrest and Ferguson and is looking forward to watching all three progressing over the coming years.

“We are delighted to take up what we see as a responsibility in Robert joining us as he makes the transition from amateur to professional and work with him as he looks to begin climbing the ladder in world golf,” added Stoddart.

“There are so many things to take care of in preparation for the day you walk out the front door for the first time as a professional golfer and we will use the time between now and then to work hard with Scottish Golf and relevant partners to ensure Robert is set up properly for that day and beyond.

“As was the case with both Ewen and Grant, Robert has been using his Challenge Tour opportunities this season to begin to gain experience, understand and be exposed to the realities of becoming a touring professional.”

Blane Dodds, Chief Executive for Scottish Golf, said: “It is fantastic to see that the opportunities that the am-to-pro programme have presented to Robert this year have had such an impact on him and he has decided to commit his future to Bounce. We know the importance of this area of the game and wish Robert well as he continues to progress in his career.”