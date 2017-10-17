Blane Dodds steps down as Scottish Golf CEO

Blane Dodds has resigned as CEO of Scottish Golf to take over at the helm of Tennis Scotland.

Dodds had been in the post for just over a year, having succeeded Hamish Grey after he stepped down soon after Scottish Golf was created through an amalgamation of the Scottish Golf Union and Scottish Ladies’ Golfing Association.

Dodds recently unveiled a new strategic plan for the governing body in the face of Sportscotland funding being slashed and sponsorship income decreasing.

That plan involves a proposal to more than double the Scottish Golf affiliation fee - raising it from £11.25 to £24 - which is paid by every club member.

It is due to be put to a vote at a special general meeting at the beginning of December.

“There’s a line in the sand,” said Dodds as he unveiled his strategy last month. “Let’s be open and honest, if we don’t get this over the line, then I’ll be making £400,000 cuts in the our budget next year as resources are diminishing.

“There will be a lot less club support and less money spent on participation and performance programmes. No-one wants that. The time is now to make change and change for the better.”

It is believed that Eleanor Cannon, the Scottish Golf chair, will now step in as interim chief executive.

Dodds, who was CEO of North Lanarkshire Leisure Ltd before moving to Scottish Golf, retained his position as Chair of Tennis Scotland.