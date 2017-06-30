Bizarre moment as golfer’s mum wades into lake to retrieve putter

A golfer was left red-faced after a tantrum on the 11th green caused his mother to intervene.

Haotong Li was so incensed with a missed putt for birdie that he hurled his putter into a nearby pond.

After venting his frustrating, Li watched on as his mum rolled up her trouser legs, and moved into the water to retrieve the discarded club.

The action left onlookers at Le Golf National, not to mention viewers watching the Open de France at home, in fits of laughter.

