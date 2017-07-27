BBC confirms coverage of US PGA at Quail Hollow

BBC Sport has confirmed it will be screening the season’s final major - next month’s US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The shock development was rumoured during last week’s Open Championship after it emerged that Sky Sports had lost its rights for the event.

Eilidh Barbour, who had just taken over from Hazel Irvine as the face of the BBC’s golf coverage, will present the coverage from North Carolina, with Peter Alliss and Ken Brown providing the commentary.

“We are delighted to be able to offer golf fans free to air TV coverage of the US PGA Championship, bringing together the best players in the world over four exciting days of action from the Quail Hollow Club,” said Barbara Slater, the BBC’s director of sport.

The bulk of the coverage from 10-13 August will be on the red button, but there will also be a programme on BBC 2 on all four days.

It will run for 55 minutes on both the Thursday and Friday before increasing to an hour and 45 minutes on the Saturday then two hours and 15 minutes on the Sunday.

There will also be comprehensive coverage on Radio Five Live sports extra for the first three days then Radio Five Live on the final day, with Iain Carter leading that along with Jay Townsend.

It has also been claimed recently that Sky Sports is in danger of losing its contract to provide exclusive coverage in the UK of the opening two rounds of The Masters.

The company’s contract expired after April’s tournament, won by Spaniard Sergio Garcia, and there has been no sign of it being renewed.