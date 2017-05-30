‘Asleep at the wheel’ Tiger Woods hadn’t been drinking

Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel before his arrest but police records support his claim he had not been drinking alcohol.

The former world No 1 golfer was arrested close to his home, near Jupiter Island, Florida, in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 14-time major champion blamed “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” in a statement issued after his release, while also apologising for his arrest.

The DUI probable cause affidavit from the Jupiter Police noted he “takes several prescriptions”.

Woods, 41, was also said to have been unaware of his whereabouts and believed he had been coming from Los Angeles where he had been playing golf, a story he changed. His car was still running when approached by police, and he struggled to walk in a straight line, but breathalyser tests did not detect any alcohol.

“It should be noted that Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up,” read the affidavit, according to Golf Channel. “The vehicle was running and brake lights were illuminated as well as the right blinker flashing.

“The subject was observed for at least 20 minutes prior to the administration of the breath test to ensure that the subject did not take anything orally and did not regurgitate.

“Woods stated that he was coming from LA California from golfing. Woods stated that he did not know where he was. Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from.

“Woods asked how far from his house he was. It should be noted that Woods was heading southbound away from Hobe Sound. Takes several prescriptions.”

The walk and turn section of the records state: “(Woods) could not maintain starting position. Missed heel to toe each time. Stepped off line several times. Used arms for balance. Did not return. Explained instructions and again did not maintain starting position, stepped off line, used arms for balance, also stopped walking to steady self.”

In his statement, Woods had said: “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

“I fully co-operated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.”

Woods had been recovering from surgery after back spasms forced his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February. He had only returned to competition in December, after a 15-month absence through injury.

Plans to participate at Augusta in April, on the 20th anniversary of his first Masters victory, also had to be abandoned.

Discussing his surgery, he wrote last week that he “hadn’t felt this good in years”, but added: “I’m not looking ahead. I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”