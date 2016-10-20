Andy Salmon exits as deputy chief of Scottish Golf

Andy Salmon has become the third high-profile figure to depart Scottish Golf since March after leaving his post as the unified body’s deputy chief executive.

The Welshman, who was also in charge of development, follows Hamish Grey and Steve Paulding out of the door after they stepped down as chief executive and performance manager respectively.

Salmon held various positions in the game, including a spell as the Ladies Golf Union, before moving to the Scottish Golf Union, which amalgamated with the Scottish Ladies Golfing Association just over a year ago, as Grey’s No 2.

He was handed control after the Kiwi quit after just three months at the helm of the new organisation, but was overlooked for the top post in favour of Blane Dodds, a former Scotland tennis internationalist.

“To be tasked with developing the sport I love at the home of golf was both a huge privilege and an enormous responsibility,” said Salmon, a former Welsh boy internationalist.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Scottish Golf and look back on my time with great pride. I have been very fortunate to work with many dedicated people, volunteer and executive, throughout this time and have made many friends.

“However, nothing lasts forever and as the new organisation strives to take the sport to the next stage, it is timely for me to seek a new challenge.”

This development, coupled with Grey’s exit, suggests that Eleanor Cannon, who took up the post of chair last year, has decided to shake things up in Scottish Golf.

“Andy leaves Scottish Golf with our thanks for a significant contribution to the game in Scotland over a number of years and with our best wishes for the future,” said Cannon.

Paulding’s departure after seven years as performance director was announced last week, the 54-year-old having decided to take up a new post with British Athletics.

Scottish Golf has said there are no immediate plans to replace the Deputy CEO role, with Dodds set to put in place “appropriate management arrangements”.

