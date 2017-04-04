Alex Noren dares to dream of a Swede success at Augusta

Spaniard John Rahm and English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton aren’t the only Europeans bidding to become a first-time Masters winner this week. Also attempting to achieve a feat last pulled off by Fuzzy Zoeller back in 1979 is Alex Noren.

The Swede used a Scottish Open success last July to spark a remarkable run of four victories in four months, securing a coveted invitation to play at Augusta National for the first time as he climbed into the world’s top ten.

“It’s as magical as I’ve created it in my mind,” said the 34-year-old. “But it’s also unbelievably tricky – especially around the greens. I know I will have to putt well in order to compete this week.”

Compared to Rahm in particular, he’s very much under the radar. “Of course I’ve thought about it,” he said of becoming Sweden’s first Masters winner. “But very fast after that thought, I try to be realistic and tell myself I have a lot of work to do.”