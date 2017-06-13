9pm Round-Up: Michael Stewart one off lead at Montrose

Former Scottish amateur star Michael Stewart led the way as the home contingent made a promising start to the Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters, a PGA EuroPro Tour event at Montrose Links.

Pride of place on a low-scoring day at the Angus venue went to Englishman James Simpson, who bagged nine birdies as he posted an eight-under-par 63 to set the pace in the 54-hole event.

But he’s got Stewart breathing down his neck while three other Scots, Conor O’Neil, Zack Saltman and Wallace Booth, are also sitting inside the top 15 after encouraging opening efforts on the third-tier circuit’s only event in Scotland this season.

Stewart, who won the Scottish Amateur in 2010 before being part of winning Walker Cup team at Royal Aberdeen the following year, signed for eight birdies, including four in the first six holes.

The eye-catching effort left the Troon Welbeck man sitting in second spot, a shot behind Simpson, who is attached to Close House, where the British Masters is being held later this year.

O’Neil (Mearns Castle Golf Academy) and Saltman (Craigielaw) carded matching 66s to sit in a share of seventh while Booth (Pitlochry Golf) is joint-14th after his 67.

A total of 82 players broke the par of 71, including Craig Lawrie (68) and Greig Hutcheon (69).

Elsewhere, on-form Paul O’Hara too up where he left off when winning last week’s Northern Open to get off to a great start in the Titleist and Footjoy PGA Professional Championship in Ireland.

The 30-year-old Motherwell man is sharing the lead with former PGA Cup captain Jon Bevan after the pair opened with three-under-par 69s at Luttrellstown Castle.

O’Hara, who recorded a wire-to-wire seven-shot victory in the Northern Open at Moray, finished birdie-eagle in the company of defending champion David Higgins and current PGA Cup captain Albert MacKenzie.

Caldwell’s Christopher Currie is among five players sitting a shot behind the two leaders while Senior PGA champion Fraser Mann (Carnoustie Golf Links) is just outside the top 10 after his 72.

On the amateur front, Chloe Goadby made the best start among the Scots in the qualifying phase of the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship at Pyle & Kenfig in Wales.

The St Regulus player carded a two-under 69 to sit joint-third as Swede Linn Grant set the pace after the first of two stroke-play rounds with an impressive 65.

Goadby is the only Scot in the top 40, North Berwick’s Clara Young being the next best after a 73.

Her conqueror in the Scottish Women’s final at Royal Aberdeen on Saturday, Connie Jaffrey, is in danger of missing out on the match-play phase after the Troon Ladies player had to settle for a 75.

The top 64 qualify and Jaffrey is sitting in a tie for 72nd so needs an improved effort in the second circuit.