9am Round-Up: Scots miss out on top 10 in Mexico

Scotland narrowly missed out on a second successive top-10 spot in the Eisenhower Trophy as England and Ireland both finished in the medals behind runaway winners Australia in Mexico.

Drumoig’s Connor Syme led the way for the Scots in their final round at Mayakoba El Camaleon Golf Club with a two-under-par 69 - his best effort since an opening 66 that helped the 2008 winners set the early pace.

Glencruitten left-hander Robert MacIntyre added a 71, leaving Grant Forrest’s 73 as the non-counting score, to give Scotland a final 11-under-par aggregate of 561.

Given they had been 10-under after that opening round, it was a disappointing last three days for the Scots as they finished 11th - two places below where they ended up in Japan in 2014.

“Many thanks to Grant, Connor and Robert on giving their best throughout the week,” wrote national coach Ian Rae on Twitter. “A great team in every way.”

Australia tied the 72-hole scoring record with a 38-under-par 534 total as they claimed a fourth World Amateur Team Championship but first since 1996 by 19 strokes.

“It’s great for the game of golf back home,” said Australian captain Matt Cutler. “It started two years ago when the women won the Espirito Santo (Trophy). We got a taste of competing and winning internationally. They executed the plan perfectly this week. They had a determination to get it done.”

On the Australians, Rae added: “Amazing golf all week and a well-deserved victory.”

England, respresented by Amateur champion Scott Gregory, Alfie Plant and Jamie Bower, claimed the silver medal thanks to a six-under-par closing salvo while Ireland and Austria finished a shot further behind to share the bronze medals.

Team USA, winners on the past two occasions, had to settle for a tie for sixth.

MacIntyre, in joint-27th on three-under, finished as the leading Scot in the individual standings, which were topped by Australian Cameron Davis with an impressive 17-under total.

Russell Knox slipped three places to joint-11th after a one-over-par 71 in the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

The Scot was two-over after three before picking up birdies at the fifth and 11th then birdied the 17th after dropping shots at the 14th and 15th.

On level-par, Knox is eight shots behind joint-leaders Dustin Johnson (69) and Kevin Chapppell (68) heading into the final round in the PGA Tour’s season finale.

Rory McIlroy is just two shots back after a 66 that was matched by Ryan Moore to also leave him sitting on six-under.

Colin Montgomerie stepped up his title bid in the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship with a second-round 64 in the Champions Tour event in Vancouver.

The seven-under-par salvo moved the Scot into third on 11-under, three shots behind American Scott McCarron, with a round to go.

Craig Lee is the leading Scot heading into the third and final round of the weather-hit Porsche European Open at Bad Griesbach in Germany.

The Stirling man, who is battling to hang on to his European Tour card, sits in a share of 33rd on six-under after rounds of 69 and 67.

David Drysdale (five-under), Jamie McLeary (four-under) and Paul Lawrie (four-under) are the other Scots still standing, the latter having birdied his last hole to make the cut.

On 17-under, having been flawless so far in carding rounds of 62 and 63 Frenchman Alexander Levy leads by four shots from Swede Michael Jonzon.

The event was reduced to 54 holes due to ongoing bad weather.

Falkirk-based Beth Allen takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España Femenino in Marbella.

Allen, who sits second on this season’s LET Order of Merit, birdied the last for a 67 on the third day to edge ahead of home hope Azahara Munoz on nine-under.

“It was a little bit of a slow start, but I was happy with my back nine: 31 is always a nice score coming in,” said Allen, who is seeking her second LET title.

One behind Munoz and sitting second at halfway, Pamela Pretswell slipped to joint-13th after a 79.