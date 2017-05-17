8am Round-Up: Vijay Singh’s PGA Tour lawsuit set for trial

After four years, Vijay Singh’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour finally looks as though it is set to reach the trial stage.

The suit is claiming negligence against the Florida-based organisation over an anti-doping violation handed to the Fijian.

According to a Golf Digest report, a judge has now given the green light for the case to be heard after taking Singh’s side over motions that had been up in the air since last year.

“We can proceed to trial,” Singh’s attorney, Peter Ginsberg, told Golf Digest.

“For perhaps the first time the PGA Tour is going to be held responsible for its treatment of a professional golfer.

“And for its improper administration of its disciplinary policies.”

***

Henrik Stenson has picked out pleasing a Swedish golf commentator as his stick-out moment as Open champion.

Stenson became the first Scandinavian to win a men’s major when he beat Phil Mickelson in a thrilling head-to-head duel at Royal Troon last summer.

And, while he has savoured lots of special moments with the Claret Jug since then, the European No 1 singled out one that had stuck in his mind.

“I think the best evening would have had to be the eve of winning it,” said Stenson as he started te build up to his title defence at Royal Birkdale in July with a series of interviews.

“It was with Swedish golf commentator Goran Zachrisson, I think it was his 50th Open Championship that he was commentating.

“Obviously even he had started to doubt if we were ever going to see a Swedish male win a major championship.

“So, I managed to win it and he was there and invited him to a little after-party and he got to drink out of the Claret Jug and that was a special moment for sure.”

***

The PGA Tour has opened an office in London, according to a Guardian report this morning.

The move is being seen as the US circuit, which has already muscled in on the Asian market, looking to do likewise in Europe.

***

Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth has become the new face of Wheaties cereal.

The Texan’s latest sponsorship deal was announced as he prepared to play in this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson event in his home state.

“It’s an honour that Wheaties looks for athletes that conduct themselves in the right way on and off the field or course, and I thank them for including me in that category,” said Spieth.

***

Masters champion Sergio Garcia reckons it’s time to move on from his first major win, starting in his AT&T Byron Nelson title defence this week.

“As nice as it is to be the Masters champion, I need to keep improving on every aspect of my game and focus on the week that we are [in] right now,” said the Spaniard.

“Because it’s easy to start thinking about what happened a month ago and things like that.”

In his first appearance since Augusta, Garcia was in contention heading into the final round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass on Sunday before crashing to a 78 on the last day.

“We have to get going, get back into where we were [at Augusta] and make sure that we get some good confidence,” he added.

***

Former US President Barack Obama is set to become a member of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Maryland.

According to a report by CNN, the keen golfer has to take up “presidential comp membership” of the exclusive club that sits on the shores of Lake Manassas.

***

The women’s world No 1 spot is up for grabs in this week’s Kingsmill Championship in Virginia.

Lydia Ko has held that coveted position for 82 straight weeks but is now in danger of being toppled.

Both South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu, a major winner already this season, and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn can jump above the Kiwi come Sunday night.

Ko has now gone 18 tournaments without a win - her longest stretch without a victory on the LPGA circuit.