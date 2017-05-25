8am Round-Up: Tiger Woods ‘hasn’t felt this good in years’

Tiger Woods has delivered an upbeat report on his progress following his fourth back operation since 2010, insisting: “I haven’t felt this good in years.”

In a blog posted on his website, the 14-time major winner spoke positively about his chances of making a complete recovery from his last back operation in April.

“It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years,” he said.

“I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked.

“I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope.

“The process leading up to my decision to have surgery was exhaustive. I consulted with a specialist, and after weighing my options, that’s when I decided to go to Texas to have surgery.”

The 41-year-old had already been forced to sit out The Masters before undergoing his operaton and will also miss the three remaining majors this season as he faces a lengthy recocery process.

“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive,” he added. “My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse.

I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”

***

Colin Montgomerie has revealed he was close to requiring surgery after damaging ankle ligaments earlier this year.

The injury forced the big Scot to sit out some Champions Tour events but he’s back and raring to go in this week’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Montgomerie won this event in both 2014 and 2015 before narrowly missing out on a title hat-trick when he finished runner-up to Rocco Mediate 12 months ago.

“It was touch and go if I needed an operation,” he said. “I managed to get away with that. I’m not too bad now, I’m at about 90 per cent. It’ll be fine and every day it gets better. Having played two events, I’m getting back into things.

“I didn’t really perform too well, but I’m looking forward to getting back into things here, and I’ve performed well in this event over the last three years with two wins and a second, so it brings back good memories.

“I’ve done okay in the majors over here, I’ve won three and would love to add to that. I’m 54 next month and would love to add to that tally before I turn 60.”

Joining the eight-time European No 1 in the line-up at Trump National Golf Club in Washington D C are Sandy Lyle and Andrew Oldcorn.

***

Chief executive Blane Dodds is to outline his plans for Scottish Golf to people “working at the coalface” in the game across the country.

A series of meetings with club representatives throughout June is a follow up to Dodds consulting with Areas and Counties on a new four-year strategic plan for the sport in Scotland.

“I very much look forward to meeting and speaking with club representatives next month as part of our consultation process,” he said.

“I would like to get the appropriate feedback from our clubs in seeking input to help shape our four-year strategic vision for the organisation.

We have been working to a one-year plan this year, but now need to ensure we have a robust longer term plan in place for 2018-2022.

“This timeframe was designed to allow us greater consultation and input with Areas, Counties, Clubs and partners into the strategic direction and priority areas.”

The first meeting takes place in Inverness, with others being held at Haggs Castle, Newmachar, Auchterarder, Kirkcaldy, Ratho Park, Stonefield Castle Hotel in Argyll, Dumfries & County before Hilton Park hosts the final one.

“Having presented to a number of Area and County officials in the early part of the year and also stakeholders at our Annual General Meeting in March, I’m now looking forward to some good discussion on our future vision with those working at the coalface at club level,” added Dodds.

“There is no doubt that collectively we need to take a fresh look at our priorities and deliver more innovative solutions that will source greater investment in the game and deliver growth that we can all benefit from.”

***

Paul Lawrie Golf Centre player Sam Kiloh is in contention for a breakthrough win on the Pro Golf Tour.

He’s a shot off the lead with a round to go in the Reiffelson tournament at St Polten in Austria after rounds of 65 and 68 for a nine-under-par total.