8am Round-Up: Tiger Woods gets ‘professional help’

Tiger Woods has revealed he is receiving “professional help” to manage his medications as he battles with both back pain and a sleep disorder.

The admission by the former world No 1 comes a few weeks after he was breathalysed in a Florida jail following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods denied that alcohol was involved and claimed an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”, with the police record supporting his claim.

It was reported last week that Woods, who continues to recover from a fourth back operation since April 2014, had checked into a rehab facility.

Whether that is true or not remains to be seen, but he used his official Twitter account on Monday to deliver an update on his situation.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour.”

The 14-time major winner is due to appear in court in Palm Beach County on 9 August to answer the DUI charge.

***

Four-time winner Jack Nicklaus said he had mixed feelings about the first US Open to be staged at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

“I’m not sure that I thought that was what a US Open should look like,” said Nicklaus of the venue near Milwaukee in an interview with Fox News.

“But I’m not used to seeing no rough around the green or wide fairways with extreme rough if you hit a real bad tee shot.

“And I’m not sure that I thought that was what a US Open should look like, I don’t want to be an old fogey about it and say that everything that we did was the right way.

“There’s other ways to do it and they did it a different way and I think they had a great tournament.”

***

Seven Scots are on course to make the match-play phase heading into today’s second and final qualifying round for the Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s.

They include Balmore’s Christopher Maclean, Peebles player Craig Howie and Forres man Jeff Wright after they all opened with four-under-par 68s at Prince’s, the other qualifying venue.

Kirkhill’s Craig Ross was the top Scot at Royal St George’s with a three-under-par 70.

Also inside the top 64 and ties after the first circuit are Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon), George Burns (Williamwood) and Sandy Scott (Nairn).

Robert MacIntyre, last year’s beaten finalist, is sitting joint-84th after he had to settle for a level-par 72 at Prince’s.

The Glencruitten left-hander was going along nicely on two-under until he dropped four shots in five holes before repairing part of that damage with an eagle-3 at the 15th.

Iceland’s Gisli Sveinbergsson broke Paul Dunne’s course record with a 74 at Prince’s, where South African Jovan Rebula, Ernie Els’ nephew, had a 66.

***

In-form teenager Shannon McWilliam has earned a step up to the Scotland Women’s team for their European Team Championship next month.

The 17-year-old from Aboyne was an automatic selection for the girls’ side, but her consistent form in leading events has secured her inclusion in the six-player line-up for the women’s event at Montado in Portuga.

With Jessica Meek unavailable as she finishes her college degree, McWilliam is joined by new Scottish champion Connie Jaffrey (Troon Ladies), Eilidh Briggs (Kilmacolm), Chloe Goadby (St Regulus), Hannah McCook (Grantown-on-Spey) and St Rule Trophy winner Clara Young (North Berwick).