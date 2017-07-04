8am Round-Up: Tiger Woods completes first ‘intensive programme’

Tiger Woods has completed the first phase in a bid to manage his medications, having sought “professional help” after being arrested in May for impaired driving.

The former world No 1 gave an update on his situation in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“I recently completed an out of state private intensive program,” he wrote on the social media site.

“I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends.

“I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received.”

Woods was arrested in Florida last month on suspicion of driving under the influence.

His claim that alcohol was not involved and that he’d suffered an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” being supported by the police.

Jack Nicklaus said last week that he believed Woods will have a “very hard time” trying to get back playing competitive golf.

“I don’t know whether Tiger will play much golf anymore,” said the 18-time major winner.

“He might come back and play - I think it would be pretty tough for him, after getting (his spine) fused and as many problems as he has had recently.

“His are more life problems than they are golf problems right now.”

***

Gailes Links in Ayrshire stages one of five final qualifying events today, when three players will progress at each of the venues.

Colin Montgomerie, who qualified at Gailes Links last year before hitting the opening shot on home turf at Royal Troon, is not taking part in the 36-hole shoot-out on this occasion.

It’s a strong field, nonetheless, for the event’s last staging at this venue before moving to The Renaissance Club in East Lothian next summer.

The hopefuls are headed by Marc Warren, Montgomerie’s World Cup-winning team-mate in 2007.

He is joined by two fellow European Tour players, Scott Jamieson and Scott Henry, as well as Challenge Tour card holders Grant Forrest and Jack Doherty.

Ayrshireman Doherty narrowly missed out on forcing a play-off with Montgomerie for the final spot last year.

Iceland’s Oscar Arvidsson claimed top spot then after rounds of 64 and 68, with Spaniard Scott Fernandez finishing second.

Like Montgomerie, neither Arvidsson nor Fernandez are in the line-up on this occasion.

It does include a number of amateur hopefuls, though, including Robert MacIntyre, Connor Syme, Craig Howie and Liam Johnston.

They are all bidding to set up a dream date straight after they join forces in the Scottish side bidding to complete a hat-trick of wins in the European Team Championship in Austria next week.

Scottish interest will also focus on Royal Cinque Ports, where Raymond Russell is trying to secure a return to Royal Birkdale 19 years after he produced a stunning performance to finish fourth behind Mark O’Meara in the game’s oldest major.

The Lothians man, who now lives in the London area, has already passed the regional test and now joins three-time major winner Vijay Singh at the Kent venue.

Also playing at that venue are newly-crowned Scottish Challenge winner Richard McEvoy and Eddie Pepperell, who tied for 16th after qualifying for last month’s US Open at Erin Hills, is also in the field.

Ian Poulter will be hoping he can make home advantage count at Woburn, where the Ryder Cup player is joined by former Scottish Open champion Jeev Milkha Singh.

Hopefuls at Hillside include Tom Lewis, Lee Slattery and Peter Baker, as well as Cruden Bay amateur Roger Stephen.

And, at the last of the five venues, Robert Rock and Zane Scotland are trying to get through at Notts (Hollinwell).

***

Duncan Stewart has heaved a sigh of relief after getting into next week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

The Edinburgh-based player is now in the field for the £5.5 million event at Dundonald Links after gradually edging up the reserve list over the past few days.

Stewart’s category as a Challenge Tour graduate left him sweating over a spot in his home Open but now he’s playing in both this week’s Irish Open then the Scottish Open.

“I’m very happy as the Scottish Open was the one I was worried about,” he said. “Now I am really looking forward to playing links golf over the next two weeks.”

***

The shocks continued on day four of the Scottish Boys’ Amateur Championship at Scotscraig, while the Girls’ event largely went to form.

Defending champion Eric McIntosh (Bruntsfield Links) was the latest fancied player to depart in the knockout stages in Fife.

And he was then joined in heading through the exit door by fellow Boy internationalist Marc Watt (Inverallochy).

In contrast, tournament favourite Shannon McWilliam (Aboyne) breezed through to the semi-finals in the girls’ event.

She now faces Jillian Farrell of Cardross while the other last-four clash is between Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling and West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan.