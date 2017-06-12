8am Round-Up: Thai Ariya Jutanugarn is new women’s world No 1

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn is the new women’s world No 1 - and this time it’s official.

The 21-year-old thought she’d risen to the top of the standings last Monday only for a glitch in the system to leave her at No 2.

She wasted no time making up for that disappointment, though, by winning the Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada.

Jutanugarn claimed her sixth success on the circuit after beating American Lexi Thompson and Korean In Gee Chun in a play-off.

“I just can’t believe I win the tournament,” said Jutanugarn, who triumphed with a birdie at the first extra hole after earlier closing with a 69 for a 17-under-par 271 total.

Thompson held a four-shot lead heading into the back nine before making four bogeys coming home, including a three-putt at the last.

Catriona Matthew closed with a 77 - her worst score of the week - to finish in joint-62nd on two-over.

***

Russell Knox handed himself a timely confidence boost with a strong finish behind Daniel Berger as the American successfully defended his FedEx St Jude Classic title in Memphis.

Knox, who has been struggling a bit recently, carded a three-under-par 67 in his final outing before joining Martin Laird and Richie Ramsay in flying the Saltire in this week’s US Open.

That lifted him 31 spots in to joint-37th, finishing nine shots behind Berger after he closed with a brace of 66s to win by a shot from South African Charl Schwartzel (66) and South Korean Kim Meen-whee (67).

“I can’t believe I won again,” said the 24-year-old after Dave Hill, Lee Trevino and David Toms as back-to-back winners of an event that started in 1958. “It’s been a battle. I’m extremely proud.”

Phil Mickelson was tied for the lead until making a triple-bogey at the 12th, eventually finishing in ninth position.

He still looks like missing the US Open, the only major he needs to complete the career Grand Glam.

Mickelson thinks he needs a four-hour weather delay in the first round at Erin Hills on Thursday to make it for his tee time after attending his daughter’s high school graduation ceremony in California.

“I am going to keep my game sharp the next couple of days but it’s not looking good,” he said.

***

Europe, led by Scot David Inglis, crashed to a heavy defeat at the hands of the Americans in the Arnold Palmer Cup in Atlanta.

The home team coasted to a 19.5-10.5 victory after taking the contest by the scruff of the neck with a 9.5-0.5 success in Saturday’s singles session.

That left them needing just one point from Sunday’s singles and it was duly delivered by Norman Xiong as he beat Harry Hall 8&7 in the top match.

Inverness player Rory Franssen also suffered a heavy defeat in the concluding session, losing by the same margin to world No 2 Maverick McNealy.

This was the seventh straight year that the match produced a home victory.

***

Brandt Jobe ended a near 20-year drought by winning the the Principal Charity Classic on the Champions Tour.

He finished a shot ahead of defending champion Scott McCarron on 14-under-par to claim his first victory since tasting success in Japan in 1998.

“It’s hard. You’re out here to win, and I haven’t done as good of a job as I would have liked,” said Jobe. “This is nice. It’s a little bit of a relief.”

***

Davis Love III is making his 24th appearance in the US Open this week - this one as a caddie.

Last year’s winning US Ryder Cup captain is on his son Dru’s back after he got into the season’s second major through a sectional qualifier last week.