8am Round-Up: Rory McIlroy still in Wentworth line-up

Rory McIlroy will make a decision early next week about playing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where the field now includes a rejuvenated Ian Poulter.

McIlroy, the 2014 winner, is still entered for the first event in the European Tour’s new Rolex Series after the MRI he had in Northern Ireland yesterday showed no new injury but a “low grade response” to a previous one.

The four-time major winner was out for seven weeks earlier in the year due to a rib problem and may have aggravated the injury as he prepared for last week’s Players Championship.

It had been feared that McIlroy would be pulling out of the European Tour’s flagship event next week if the MRI showed up any additional concerns, especially with next month’s US Open looming on the horizon.

But, as things stand, the 28-year-old is still entered in the $7 million tournament and will decide early next week if he can play.

Poulter has now been added to the star-studded line-up at the Surrey venue after his welcome return to form in finishing joint-second behind Korea’s Si Woo Kim in the Players Championship.

“Thanks for the invite & help @EuropeanTour...excited to now be playing #BMWPGA,” the Ryder Cup star revealed on Twitter. “Heard good things about the West Course. See you in a week.”

***

Three-time winner Gary Player joined a chorus of praise for last year’s coverage of the Open Championship at Royal Troon claiming a BAFTA for best sports production.

The accolade was received jointly by Sky Sports and European Tour Productions as the event was named the winner ahead of BBC’s coverage of the Rio Olympics, a Six Nations clash between England and Wales and the Paralympics on Channel 4.

“Growing the game through exciting live coverage. Keep it up!” wrote Player on Twitter of an event that saw Henrik Stenson beat Phil Mickelson in a thrilling head-to-head battle over the final two rounds on the Ayrshire coast to become the first Scandinavian to win a men’s major.

Stenson and Colin Montgomerie, who hit the first live opening tee shot in the event’s history, also offered their congratulations through social media.

***

Five-time Open champion Tom Watson has experienced his first parachute jump at the age of 67.

“It was a blast,” said Watson of a jump that was arranged with the Golden Knights, the US Army Parachute Team.

***

Today’s opening round in the MENA Tour’s Pattana Golf Championship in Thailand was washed out.

“The course is still severely waterlogged and in unplayable condition,” the third-tier circuit announced on Twitter. “Play will commence tomorrow morning as per the first-round draw.”

The event, which for once doesn’t include a Scot, is due to be the first 72-hole tournament to be played on the MENA Tour.

***

Cawder’s Calum Fyfe is the new West of Scotland Stroke-Play champion after claiming the title at Dullatur.

The Scottish international carded rounds of 70 and 71 for a one-over 141 total, winning by a shot from Elderslie’s Colin Edgar (69-73).