8am Round-Up: Rory McIlroy set to have pal Harry Diamond as emergency caddie

Rory McIlroy’s best friend, Harry Diamond, is expected to be on the world No 4’s bag in his next two events.

McIlroy will not be addressing yesterday’s claim that he has sacked long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald until he holds a press conference tomorrow afternoon.

But it is being reported that Diamond is set to step in for both this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the US PGA Championship next week.

McIlroy and Diamond have been friends since growing up together in Northern Ireland and he was best man at the 28-year-old’s wedding to Erica Stoll earlier this year.

Diamond, a decent golfer himself, has caddied for McIlroy before, including the 2014 Dunhill Links Championship. “He’s very knowledgeable about the game,” McIlroy once said of his friend.

McIlroy and Fitzgerald had worked together for nine years, winning four majors and climbing to world No 1.

“The timing is surprising,” said 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley of the reported split. “He’s obviously got his reasons. I don’t know what they are, so I don’t want to be critical of him.

“Going into the last major of the year, it’s surprising that he has made this decision going into a major on a golf course (Quail Hollow for the US PGA Championship) on which he has won twice with JP.”

***

This week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns is set to receive record live coverage on US television.

Golf Channel and NBC will combine for 28 hours of live tournament action - the most number of live hours in the event’s history.

Leading the coverage are Rich Lerner and Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin while 2004 Women’s British Open champion Karen Stupples is one of the on-course reporters.

***

The two teams for the upcoming Solheim Cup in Des Moines are set to be unveiled soon after the finish of the Ricoh Women’s British Open on Sunday.

Approximately an one hour after the final counting event concludes, European captain Annika Sorenstam and her US counterpart, Juli Inkster, will announce their teams, including captains’ picks.

The 2017 Solheim Cup takes place on 18-20 August in Iowa.

***

Former Scottish Amateur champion Chris Robb is one round away from claiming his maiden win on the Pro Golf Tour.

The Meldrum House player holds a two-shot lead heading into the final dat of the Polish Open after carding a second 67 at Sierra Golf Club to sit on 10-under.

His nearest challengers are German Max Walz Pedro Figueiredo of Portrugal.

***

Fifteen-year-old Texan Dawson Ovard has broken the record for the lowest openinf round of the US PGA Junior Championship.

Ovard, who works with Cameron McCormick, Jordan Spieth’s coach, secured a place in the history books with an eight-under par 64 at The Country Club of St Albans in Missouri.

Six players previously shared the record, including PGA Tour star Justin Thomas (2010).

***

Leven Thistle Golf Club hosted a special tournament involving 70 pairs, including representatives of St Andrews and Carnoustie, to mark the club’s 150th anniversary.

“The competition was a fitting way to celebrate 150 years as a club, championing our close connections with our friends in the local area, whilst celebrating the club’s status as one of the finest links golf courses in Scotland,” said Leven Thistle secretary/treasurer, Andrew Traill.

“It is testament to the hard work all the staff and members associated with the golf course contribute that we continue to evolve, with new members offering fresh ideas to our fantastic club.”